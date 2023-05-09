WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – When it comes to displaying your child’s art, normally parents go with the fridge or a work cubicle wall. One local teacher is going all out to display her student’s art!

A new immersive and submersive experience was created by Chapel Park Elementary Art Teacher Su-Yen Smith. She created a walk-through glowing gallery, complete with underwater sounds, to show off student artwork.

Smith was recently named the Sharron Zachry Rising Star award winner from the Midway Education Foundation. This award is presented to a Midway alumni who is new to the field of teaching – and is making waves like underwater art experiences, according to the Midway Independent School District.

You can see a video of Su-Yen winning the Rising Star award below.