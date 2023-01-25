McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – Ever wanted to eat dinner with some giraffes?

The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with Blue Hills Ranch for the “Dining with Giraffes” fundraiser. Event organizers say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to dine with giraffes – and to also contribute to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department.

(Courtesy: McGregor Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: McGregor Volunteer Fire Department)

The dinner is being auctioned off, and all proceeds will benefit the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department. The auction will end at 7 p.m. on February 4.

For more information, you can visit http://www.mcgregorfire.org, and click on the “Fundraiser” tab.