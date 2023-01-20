Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons.

James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.

Vanhouten was arrested after two McGregor girls were found to have been at his home in Georgetown. The girls were the subject of Amber Alerts.

The incident started in June 2022 and continued into July. Vanhouten was taken into custody following a 20-minute standoff at his home.

The investigation started with McGregor Police, who took a runaway report on two 14-year-old girls on June 28. On July 4, an Amber Alert was issued for both girls – with assistance from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office requested.

Over the next several hours after the alert was issued, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Deputies interviewed numerous people and checked multiple residences in different towns looking for both girls.

Late in the evening of July 4, detectives received information that the girls were in a garage apartment attached to a home in Georgetown. Just after midnight on July 5, the two victims were recovered and returned to their parents within the next couple of hours.

Both victims were forensically interviewed at the Waco Advocacy Center, and both made outcries of having been sexually assaulted. Three other men were arrested in connection with the case.