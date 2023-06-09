Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a No Bill, or finding of no criminal charge recommended in the March 16th death at a Waco nursing home.

The person in question had previously been listed as a “person of interest” in the death of 70-year-old Tina Foster in the long-term care facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue. The victim had been assaulted when she entered another patient’s room. She was transported to a local hospital and listed initially as stable. On Saturday March 25 at 8:15 p.m. the Special Crimes Unit was contacted by a Justice of the Peace who pronounced the woman dead at the hospital and ordered an autopsy.

The preliminary autopsy results indicated the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death a homicide. The case was then transferred to the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continued into the mental capacity of the person of interest.

The case was then forwarded to this session of the grand jury which returned the no-bill.