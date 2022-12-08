WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s business community is coming together to explore economic development work.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Baylor University, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are partnering for the Economic Outlook Luncheon – which will also look at progress over the past year and provide a vision for what the next year may hold.

The Waco Chamber says that by leveraging academic and professional thought leaders from within the local economy and beyond, participants will hear about trends, programs, projects, and initiatives which will continue to thrust Waco forward.

The event will feature a data-driven economic outlook presented by Dr. Sandeep Mazumder, Dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, a look at the regional economy from Christopher J. Furlow, CEO of the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) and a panel discussion with CEOs from the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce to discuss the local economy.

The Chamber panel will include:

John Bible, President & CEO, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce

Andrea Kosar, President & CEO, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Matt Meadors, President & CEO, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce

The event will take place this Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at Baylor University’s Cashion Academic Center – located at 1420 S 5th Street.