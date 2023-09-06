WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hundreds of Waco area students and families will be celebrating the start of the new school year at the Greater Waco YMCA’s Back to School Bash!

More than 400 kids, parents and families are expected to attend. The event will have food, carnival games, bounce houses, shaved ice, a live DJ and special prizes!

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rapoport Academy campus, located at 1020 Elm Avenue. Organizers say this event will emphasize the Greater Waco YMCA’s mission of building healthy spirit, mind and body for all.