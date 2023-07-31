WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco YMCA is sending a thank you to those who donated supplies for its backpack drive, but now it’s time to start packing!

The organization is requesting the community’s help on Tuesday, August 1 to fill backpacks for the backpack drive on Saturday, August 5. Backpacks will be filled at 12 p.m. in the Main Gym, located at 6800 Harvey Drive.

The Greater Waco YMCA’s backpack drive-thru and distribution will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the East Waco Library, located at 901 Elm Avenue, while supplies last. The organization is also extending a big thanks to Baylor Scott and White and Magnolia for making this event possible.