WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A special groundbreaking ceremony will take place for a new fire station in Waco, and you’re invited!

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 10905 Panther Way. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and the City Council have been invited.

Construction on Fire Station #15 is set to be completed in 2025. The City of Waco says this will increase fire protection for area residents.

The 8,000 square-foot structure will have three apparatus bays, individual sleeping quarters and accommodations for eight fire personnel per shift.