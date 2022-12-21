WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cameron Park Zoo is giving a sneak peek at some new additions!

A groundbreaking ceremony of the Penguin Shores Exhibit, Education Center and Vet Hospital will be taking place at the Cameron Park Zoo Pavilion this Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Families and kids are welcome to arrive at 11 a.m. to enjoy face painting, snacks, hot cocoa and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself!

Cameron Park Zoo says this expansion will provide an extensive education and veterinary complex to provide classroom space for animal conservation education programming and a state-of-the-art veterinary facility. The Penguin Shores habitat will also be a breeding facility for South African black-footed penguins – an endangered species whose numbers in the wild are seriously declining.