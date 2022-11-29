WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- After two and a half years, 24-year-old Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Aguilar faces a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“It gives me some comfort knowing that she’s admitting to what she did. She’s not going to keep fighting us. But definitely it’s not a closed case until the day of sentencing,” says Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s sister.

Mayra Guillén, Vanessa Guillén’s sister, tweeted on Monday night they would face Aguilar in court on Tuesday afternoon.

TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court. She will be pleading GUILTY or not guilty… Cecily Aguilar is the person that participated in the disappearance of my sisters body… & countless other disturbing details that I can’t bare to type or say. #JusticeforVanessaGuillen pic.twitter.com/Yt0Cm4MnsL — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) November 29, 2022

“Probably late Friday night. It wasn’t a sure thing. Then come Monday morning, we still had…..maybe, maybe not. We weren’t sure whether or not she was going to plead guilty,” said Mayra.

U.S Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood in April 2020. Her body was found near the Leon River three months later.

According to court documents, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing evidence from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020 – that is, the body of Vanessa Guillén – in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime. Aguilar also altered and destroyed information contained in a Google account of Robinson. During the investigation into the disappearance of Vanessa Guillén, Aguilar made four materially false statements to federal investigators.

“It did take us by surprise that, you know, so many motions that she filed in the past for her to come….and guilty. Now, it takes us completely by surprise. We actually thought she was going to keep fighting back,” said Mayra.

Aguilar waived her right for trial, and will now await sentencing for being an accessory to murder after the fact and lying to investigators.

“Now we have to wait for the actual sentencing. And I’m glad that we’re going to have an opportunity to speak in front of the judge and in front of her. And, of course, hear what she has to say,” said Mayra.

Gloria Guillén, Vanessa’s mother, was also present in the hearing on Tuesday afternoon and hopes that justice will be served in honor of her daughter’s death.

“Dios sabrá la verdad, porque yo sé que hay más responsable de más que yo tengo las pruebas. El ejército lo oculta porque es el ejército,que pelea con el ejército. Solamente dios,” says Gloria.

“God will know the truth, because I know that there is more responsible for more than I have the evidence. The Army hides it because it is the Army.“

In one count that Aguilar pleaded guilty, she will face a maximum of 30 years in prison. However, Vanessa’s mother doesn’t believe this is enough.

“Para mí no es un castigo para ella. Yo no pido la muerte para nadie, como he hecho siempre que se quede allí ella para que reflexione y entienda que cometió un crimen,” says Gloria. “For me, it’s not an appropriate punishment for her. I do not wish death on anyone. As I said before, I hope she stays in prison to reflect and understand the crime she committed.”