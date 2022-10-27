Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54th District Court jury deliberated about an hour Wednesday before finding Johnny Alvin Wilson guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his father-in-law and mother-in-law in Bellmead.

The prosecution did not seek the death penalty, meaning that Wilson has received an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Wilson had been charged in the deaths of 40-year-old Rachel Dionne Strickland and 42-year-old Christopher Dewayne Wilson, whose bodies were found in the back yard of a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street. Each was shot several times during a family cook-out. Wilson had claimed self-defense.

Police said Christopher Wilson had been shot first, then Rachel Strickland shot in the back second.

A 16-year-old was also wounded during the incident, but was able to flee to safety.