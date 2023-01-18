Waco (FOX 44) — A 16-year-old is in custody after administrators found a gun in a backpack Wednesday morning. Police labeled the teenage boy an intruder in the school.

Waco High School Principal Sterlin McGruder sent an email to parents about the incident. McGruder says police took the teen into custody and that criminal charges will be filed.

The teen’s name has not been released and there is no word so far on why he was in the high school. Waco ISD tells FOX 44 News the boy is a relative of a Waco High School student and is from the Fort Worth area.

In the email, Principal McGruder said they have not found any reason to believe the intruder came to the campus with the intent of harming anyone.

“The safety of our students and staff is my top priority. Regardless of the intention of the intruder, we take this incident very seriously. Bringing a gun to campus is against the law. In addition to legal consequences, the campus will take disciplinary action if it is determined that any current students were involved,” McGruder wrote.

He also asked that parents take the opportunity to discuss with their children the importance of reporting suspicious campus activity, including unauthorized visitors. Those reports can be made anonymously using the school district’s STOPit app reporting system.