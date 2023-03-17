Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – An argument including a gun threat and a trashed apartment, along with outstanding DWI warrants, has a 30-year-old man in jail with a substantial bond set.

Hewitt Police report Chad Alan Robison was arrested Wednesday outside an apartment in the 200 block of Ritchie Road. Police were called to this location on a report of a violent domestic disturbance.

The female victim told officers there was an argument with her boyfriend. He became agitated and started tearing up things in the apartment, causing damage. She said he then threatened her with a handgun and left.

Officers found him outside and took him into custody. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault against a family or household member. It was then determined that he had a previous felony conviction, so an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm was added. Jail records also indicated he had a warrant out of Hill County for DWI – third or more previous.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday, with bonds for all of the charges adding up to $310,000.