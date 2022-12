Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8 p.m., and is free for all.

Along with the free meal, there will be live music, arts and crafts, and plenty of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

If you would like to volunteer for the event, follow this link.