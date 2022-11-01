WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Waco Police Department says the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Halloween has turned herself in.

Officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive after a 50-year-old man in a wheel chair was hit by a car Monday night around 8:44 p.m.

They say the driver of a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle headed east on West Waco Drive after the crash.

Investigators say the driver was 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, and that she turned herself in to face a charge of causing an accident involving serious bodily injury or death. Her bond is set at $5,000.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

We will provide more information when we can.