ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – We have Cute Breaking News from Central Texas on Halloween!

Robinson viewer Jillian Cook contacted FOX 44 News to let us that her two-year-old son Barrett Cook celebrated Halloween a little early this year as a FOX anchorman.

(Photos Courtesy: Jillian Cook)

Julie tells us that Barrett loves watching the news, and that this was his costume for their neighborhood’s Halloween costume contest on Sunday. Barrett even won the award for Best Costume in his age group!