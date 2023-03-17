WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Hawaiian Falls in Waco can help!

A Job Fair will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday at 900 Lakeshore Drive, across from Riverbend Ballpark. Walk-up applicants are welcome to interview the same day.

The company says candidates are encouraged to “dress to impress.” Jobs will be offered on the spot for all available positions – including leadership.

Hawaiian Falls offers opportunities for candidates 15 years of age or older in a safe, value-centered and exciting atmosphere. There are great opportunities for first-time job seekers, students, teachers, single parents, extra wage earners and seniors to become a Hawaiian Falls Ambassador.

Hawaiian Falls offers flexible hours and schedules to fit applicants’ availability. All Ambassadors receive their own Season Pass, plus four daily admission tickets per month they work to bring friends and family to the parks.

For more info and job descriptions, you can visit https://hfalls.com/employment.php. For information on hours, directions, tickets and season passes, you can visit hfalls.com.