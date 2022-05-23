WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to summer, but it’s also an opportunity to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

On Memorial Day, Hawaiian Falls Waco is honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In honor of these heroes, Hawaiian Falls will offer free admission on Memorial Day – Monday, May 30 – for any active duty military personnel and veterans. Active duty and retired personnel can show their military ID card at the front gate. Veterans can show their DD-214 form or any state-issued photo ID with a “Veteran” designation. As always, kids two and under are free.

Beginning Friday, May 27, the waterparks will open daily for the rest of the summer. Hours for Memorial Day weekend are 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30.

For more information – including hours, directions, tickets and season passes – you can log on to hfalls.com.