WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo has lined up an impressive group of musicians to perform this year at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The fair and rodeo is presented by HEB and runs from Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 16th.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. Each night!

The list of performers include Clay Walker, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Midland with Jonathan Tyler, Duelo, Giovanne and the Hired Huns, Holly Beth and many more.

Tickets will be available online starting September 6th. For more information, you can click here.