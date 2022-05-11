WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has broken a record in scholarship giving.

The organization has awarded $250,000 in scholarships to 49 Texas students for the 2021-22 academic year. This continues its tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships.

Students and their families attended the organization’s Scholar Recognition Banquet on Tuesday night, which was underwritten by Alliance Bank Central Texas.

Students receiving scholarships represented the following schools – Axtell, Belton, Burton, China Springs, Clear Creek, College Station, Fairfield, Florence, Gatesville, Grandview, Groesbeck, Hill Country Christian, Hillsboro, Holland, James Madison, Lakeland Preparatory, LaVega, Lorena, Midway, Miles, Navasota, Normangee, Rapoport Academy, Rockdale, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott, St. Domonic Savio, Troy, University, Vanguard, West, and Windthorst High School.

The Top Scholar of the evening was Faith Lauderdale, from Midway High School, who received the Top Scholar and Board of Directors Scholarship in the amount of $25,000. The Reserve Top Scholar was Kendall Bone, from College Station High School, and she received the Reserve Top Scholar and Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship for $20,000. Callie Welty, from Grandview High School, took home a $15,000 scholarship. All scholarships given ranged from $2,500 – $25,000.

The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has committed more than $3.5 million to the youth of Texas since the organization started. The 2022 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo will be held October 6 – 16.