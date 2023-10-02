WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One of Waco’s biggest events of the fall is back in 2023!

The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo will be taking place from Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15. The event will be held at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4601 Bosque Boulevard. Activities include the carnival, a rodeo, contests, livestock shows, games, and more!

According to the event’s official website, the Fair & Rodeo has offered Central Texas a place to come to support the community over the past 70 years. The Fair had an attendance of over 238,000 in 2022. It has an economic impact of over $50 million annually.

The HOT Fair & Rodeo is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates year-round along side over 500 active volunteers. Its mission is to produce events for education, entertainment and agricultural experiences while giving back through youth scholarships and a positive economic impact to Central Texas.

For more information on the HOT Fair & Rodeo, and to purchase tickets, you can visit hotfair.com.