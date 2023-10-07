WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has served Central Texas for 70 years, a place to support the community while enjoying the various events and activities.

“We’ve got quite a bit more vendors this year inside the base. And we’ve also got a professional sand that’s in real time Monday night. And your artist, a huge papier maché for you guys as you walk by the basket entrance” says Senior Division Manager of Marketing & Sponsorship Development Melinda Adams.

It wouldn’t be the faith without the classic fair rides and fair food. On Saturday, Muttin bustin was a big hit, drawing a large crowd of Central Texans cheering on the younger cowboys and cowgirls of the area.

The rodeo is taking place October 5th through the 15th with the exception of Monday, October 9th. Musical performances feature Randall King, Craig Morgan and Justin Moor later in the week.

This year the fair and rodeo has implemented tighter security measures at the gates with a clear bag policy and metal detectors. For more information visit www.hotfair.com