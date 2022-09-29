McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There has been a shooting in McGregor. Five people are confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to FOX 44 News they are investigating an officer-involved shooting, plus another incident which is involved.

This comes as a heavy police presence appeared along S Monroe Street in McGregor on Thursday morning.

The McGregor Police Department was on the scene, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford Police Department, McLennnan County Constable’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.