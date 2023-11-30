WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Helberg BBQ is receiving an outpouring of support after the restaurant’s fire on Sunday night. Raising over $50,000 on their Go Fund Me page with a goal of $100,000.

The fire destroyed Helberg’s outside kitchen, but thankfully everyone is safe. Prior to the fire, the restaurant set up its kitchen in a trailer detached from the building and separate from the smoker.

While the fire destroyed the kitchen, thankfully the building is still intact, making it a little easier for Helberg to get back on its feet once enough money is raised.

Phillip Helberg shares his gratitude for the community’s generosity, “What’s really moved me and me and my wife emotionally the most is people reaching out to us, you know, donating to a Go Fund Me campaign… offering their just time, talents and treasures to lift us up.”

The Helberg’s are thinking about incorporating a drive-thru as well as ramping up their catering service to keep employees working and the business afloat until the restaurant is completely restored.

“I want people to be encouraged and uplifted. I want them to see the way that people are coming around us and know that that’s God moving through people and that we’re going to get back as soon as we can,” says Phillip Helberg.