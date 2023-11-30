WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A GoFundMe fundraiser organized to help the Helberg family with expenses after their BBQ restaurant caught fire has reached its halfway point.

The fundraiser was organized by Mallory Robbins, a friend of the Helbergs and a barbecue restaurant owner in Lubbock. As of Thursday, November 30, over $53,000 has been raised. The goal of this fundraiser is to raise $100,000. If you would like to make a donation, you can go here.

This comes after the Helberg Barbecue restaurant was damaged by fire on Sunday night. The Waco Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 8500 Block of N. Highway 6 in Speegleville. The Speegleville, China Spring and Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Departments also responded to the scene. Waco FD reported that fire was showing on arrival to Helberg Barbecue.

The restaurant released a statement on its Facebook page Monday morning. For more information, you can view our previous story here.