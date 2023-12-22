WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco BBQ staple is back up and running just in time for the holidays!

Helberg Barbecue launched its “trailer-park bbq drive-thru” at 11 a.m. Friday. Organizers plan to stay open at 8532 N Highway 6 in Woodway until 3 p.m. or until the food is sold out.

Helberg recommends carpooling and planning ahead on orders to avoid holding up the line. The company says employees have “worked around the clock to get our little roadside bbq joint back in action.”

Helberg previously said on its Facebook page that this drive-thru will be the “new normal” for them for the foreseeable future. The trailers have been borrowed from Brett’s Family BBQ and Barnett’s Whiskey House. Forthcoming hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or untill food is sold out.

This comes after the Helberg Barbecue restaurant in Speegleville was damaged by fire on Sunday, November 26. The Waco community has since rallied to support with countless fundraisers.

In addition, a GoFundMe fundraiser has since been organized to help the Helbergs with expenses after the fire. The fundraiser has since raised over $86,000 over its $100,000 goal. You can make a donation on the GoFundMe here.