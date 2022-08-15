WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The five Transformation Waco schools are in need of school supplies, and here’s how you can help!

Baylor University’s Load the Tote School Supply Drive is running until August 20 – and students, faculty and staff are being asked to donate supplies for students at the schools.

The university says that every five school supply items donated equals one hour of service. This also benefits the students of the five Transformation Waco schools.

The locations are:

Bobo Spiritual Life Center Lobby (8 am – 5 pm)

Bill Daniel Student Center Lobby (8 am – 5 pm)

Foster – atrium near clear stairs (7 am – 9 pm)

Baylor Sciences Building Lobby – atrium, E wing (7 am – 8 pm)

Department of Multicultural Affairs [located in Bill Daniel Student Center] (8 am – 5 pm)

Moody Library Lobby (8 am – 10 pm)

Truett Seminary Lobby

Pat Neff Hall Lobby (8 am – 5 pm)

In addition, a list of recommended items to donate is pictured below: