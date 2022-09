WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Would you like more free live music in the Heart of Texas? Now is the time to make your voice heard!

You can vote to help Waco become a Top 20 Levitt AMP finalist. According to the City of Waco’s Facebook page, this will help bring a free live music series to the Bridge Street Plaza for the next three years.

Voting ends on September 21. You can cast your vote online at vote.levitt.org/locations/waco/ or by texting “WACO” to 866-267-2023.