WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas has been informed that it has until January 7 to get four dogs who tested positive for distemper to new homes.

The organization said on Wednesday that staff is “working tirelessly” to come up with creative solutions – but is unable to do anything without the help of the community.

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Central Texas)

If you can give one of the dogs pictured above a home, you can contact the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454. The organization says it will supply those interested with “anything and everything” to save these dogs. They say the dogs are going to pull through distemper, but they need to get the dogs out of the shelter.

This comes after the first announcement of a dog testing positive for distemper in Waco was announced in October. For our most recent story on the Humane Society of Central Texas’s fight against distemper, you can go here.