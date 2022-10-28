WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas is preparing for an evening of dinner, dancing, costumes and cocktails to benefit homeless animals.

The Howl-O-Ween event will take place this Saturday, from 7:30 p.m. until midnight, at the Waco Convention Center – located at 100 Washington Avenue. There will be costume contests, prizes, silent auctions, entertainment and food!

The Humane Society says every day at the Animal Shelter is a struggle to save lives. This is the organization’s first event in years to be put on, and the Humane Society says it is beyond thankful for the responses already being received.

If you would like to make a donation, you can call 254-709-9955. Donations/table purchases will help the Humane Society make major improvements to some programs. Each table seats ten guests. You can also get tickets here.

A few of the programs are:

* Spay and Neuter program – To control the pet population, every single dog, cat, puppy, and kitten must be spayed or neutered before they leave the shelter. There are so many animals surrendered, dumped, and given up on – that the schedule for surgeries for these animals is way behind. The Humane Society needs to create options for Spay and Neuter so it can create space for these animals to go home.

* HASS Program – Helps owners keep their pets when they need medical, food, supplies, etc. The organiation says this is an excellent program – which is now needed more than ever – and has very little funding/avenues for us to help the public keep their animals when they think they can’t. The Program needs money for owners in dire need of medical, food, and supplies. The Humane Society has owners of animals who love their pet and are coming weekly to the shelter begging for help.

* Rescue and Transport program – With more staff and resources the Humane Society can improve both of these immensely.

* Foster Program – The Humane Society needs supplies for its fosters – from crates, food, litter, blankets, leashes, and bowls – to better prepare fosters to take on the fur babies for as long as they can get adopted.

* Enrichment/Behavioral Training – With this program right now – there is no real plan due to lack of funds. The enrichment and behavioral training aspect of the dogs’/cats’ welfare on a daily basis at the Humane Society is pretty much non-existent. With very little staff – there is no time to do it, with very little funding – no money to improve these areas that are so needed for the fur babies and their mindsets.