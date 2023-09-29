HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Hewitt Park is the place for dog lovers to be this Saturday morning!

The seventh annual Dog Days Canine event will provide the greater Central Texas community with a day of family fun! There will be a variety of activities, and several ways to connect with other dog lovers.

Activities this year include weenie dog races, Glam Fur photos with pets and a pet costume parade. Many local vendors will also be at the event.

Visitors can even go home with a new furry friend. Pet adoption groups, pet rescue groups and pet care information will also be available. Attendees can also support local shelters by bringing donations of dry dog food.

