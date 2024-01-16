HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hewitt and Waco Fire Departments teamed up to quickly extinguish a Monday night house fire.

The Hewitt Fire Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of Castleman Creek around 5:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered the attic was heavily involved with fire. A resident confirmed that everyone was out of the house.

Crews quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. However, the fire already spread through the attic.

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

The Waco Fire Department was called for mutual aid, and responded with a ladder truck and two additional engines. The Hewitt Fire Department reports the house suffered major fire and water damage.

Crews cleared the scene around 10 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to have started in an exterior wall due to the heating of a water faucet, which caught the wall insulation on fire.