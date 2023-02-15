Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Hewitt man is facing multiple charges after a Tuesday incident in which shots were fired inside a Hewitt house.

Brandon Hart was taken into custody at the scene in the 200 block of Del Rio Street after police were called about a man being intoxicated and firing shots inside the home.

Officers arriving on the scene heard one shot, with a woman leaving the house. Hart came out a short time later and was taken into custody, with police saying he also made threats against them as he was being taken to jail.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday, and is charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct involving discharge of a firearm, obstruction or retaliation and terroristic threat against a peace officer.