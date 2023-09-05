Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Hewitt man arrested and accused of exposing himself to a young girl.

Ronald Oscar Trask, Jr remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child-exposure.

An arrest affidavit stated that Hewitt Police were called to an apartment complex August 29 after receiving a complaint about an exposure. The affidavit stated police were told that a 15-year-old girl was exited her apartment to walk her dog at the same time a man had come out of his apartment. It was noted that the girl walked her dog every day at the same time. She stated that on this particular day the man looked at her, then lifted the leg of his shorts and exposed his “private parts” at which time she ran back into her apartment.

Following their investigation, officers obtained a warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson and took Trask into custody.