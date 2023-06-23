Hewitt, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at a total of $2,250,000 for a 38-year-old Hewitt man accused of molesting young children over a seven-year period.

Bryan Saenz was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact just one day after Hewitt investigators were given the case.

Hewitt Police said an outcry was made, and they were contacted on Wednesday. The Advocacy Center assisted in conducting forensic interviews, which all involved child victims under the age of 16. Information was put together, and warrants were sought with Saenz being arrested on Thursday.

The investigation is reported as open, and it is to be determined if there are more possible victims. Child Protective Services has also been involved in the case.