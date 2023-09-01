Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old Hewitt man on a total of ten counts of various kinds of sexual abuse involving children.

Bryan Saenz has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest in June with his bond set at a total of $2.25 million.

Hewitt police had begun investigating after one initial outcry was made. The Advocacy Center assisted in conducting forensic interviews, which all involved child victims under the age of 16. Information was put together, and warrants were sought with Saenz being arrested. At least three victims were identified with police being told that photographs had been taken of at least one of the children during the abuse.

The grand jury returned indictments specifying three counts of sexual assault of a child, six counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of continuous sexual abuse of young children.