HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Earlier today, Sergeant Burchfield with the Hewitt Police Department, was alerted about two credit card skimmers at 7-Eleven located at 514 Sun Valley Bld.

If you have used any of those pumps in the last week, please monitor your accounts.

If you believe your information has been compromised, you can call the non-emergency phone number 254-666-6272.