Hewitt (FOX 44) — The Chief of Police in Hewitt is stepping down and leaving law enforcement.

Chief Jim Devlin announced on Facebook that he will become Hewitt’s Assistant City Manager beginning January 1, 2023.

Devlin has been the police chief in Hewitt for 12 years and has 28 years of experience as a law enforcement officer.

In the Facebook post, Devlin wrote that he has had a fantastic career and that he is excited for the transition. He thanked his family, staff, and those who mentored him over the years.

Devlin also thanked the community for sticking with him over the years and he is looking forward to the future.

As for who might become the next police chief in Hewitt, Devlin did not mention that in his post.

We will bring you more information on the search as it comes in.