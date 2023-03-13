Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a 60-year-old man arrested Friday following the attempted kidnapping of a child at a Waco business.

Jimmy Don Rich was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force a short time after the incident – as they were already looking for him in connection with another kidnapping case.

Waco Police went to a business in the 4600 block of Franklin Avenue around noon Friday after a store manager spotted a man trying to grab the hand of a ten-year-old girl. Waco Police said the man got into a conversation with the girl and asked her if she wanted to come with him to see a cat in his car to see if she wanted to buy it. When he tried to grab her hand, she immediately refused. The manager immediately called police.

The man left the business, but U.S. Marshals arrested him in the 500 block of Towne Oaks Drive.

Jail records indicated Rich was being held on $250,000 bond on the attempted kidnapping charge and $750,000 bond on a separate kidnapping charge out of Leon County.