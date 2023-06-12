Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Sunday traffic crash that Waco police described as involving high speed has sent a 32-year-old man to jail.

Irvin Barrientos Sanchez was arrested at the scene of the crash near 17th Street and Franklin Avenue.

When officers arrived they determined that in the two-vehicle crash, one had hit the other while traveling at a high rate of speed. Waco firefighters had to be called to the scene to assist in extricating some of the occupants out of the car that was hit. They had received minor injuries.

Sanchez was identified as the driver of the other vehicle and it was determined that a 13-year-old child was in the front seat of his vehicle.

Sanchez was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of reckless driving and endangering a child.

He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.