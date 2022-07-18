WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of transportation contractor has closed various northbound lanes on Highway 317, as it crosses the Leon River, as part of TxDOT’s bridge maintenance and rehabilitation project.

This closure will be active daily, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., through Friday morning. The closure will allow crews to safely perform milling, paving and joint work.

Travelers in this area should expect some delays. TxDOT is encouraging travelers to slow down, pay attention, and to eliminate distractions driving through work zones.