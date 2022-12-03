WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project.

Starting this Monday, traffic patterns at the intersection of Imperial Drive and Highway 6 will be temporarily modified to allow crews to install drainage across Imperial Drive in phases. TxDOT says that while northbound and southbound traffic will be continuously maintained during this operation, Imperial Drive traffic will be diverted from normal lane configurations as the drainage installation proceeds across Imperial Drive. This operation is scheduled to be complete by next weekend, weather and field conditions permitting.

TxDOT says crews will also close the Highway 6 westbound off-ramp to Beverly Drive beginning next Monday night. This closure will occur nightly throughout the week, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and will allow crews to safely begin construction of a detour ramp to open at a later date.

TxDOT encourages travelers to drive through the project carefully as the public becomes acclimated to the new roadway configuration.