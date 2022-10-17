WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor are performing lane closures on Highway 84, near McGregor.

TxDOT says these closures will let crews prepare for future cable barrier installations along Highway 84. Crews have closed the inside Highway 84 eastbound mainlane, from Garfield Avenue through Cotton Belt Parkway.

Operations and closures will be active from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., and will finish in approximately two weeks. TxDOT is encouraging travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.