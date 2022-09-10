WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders’ Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca.

The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.

Iliana Newmann of the Hispanic leaders network says there was a time in Waco where in order to be successful you needed to blend in and assimilate.

“Our community has been through a lot–a lot of really tough times, but it’s a community that is founded on strength and resilience,” Newmann said.

Although, now she believes we’re in a better place.

“We can again find our voice because what we bring to the table would bring to the bigger community is, again, a tradition of strength, resilience, family, love, acceptance,” she says.

She says the cultures contribute even more love and energy to the community and is something they welcome everybody to.

“This isn’t about one community being better than the other it’s about everybody having gifts to share.

One gift that was shared today was the Azteca Mariachi band, who was the first mariachi band in Waco.

Over the years, they have celebrated their heritage through music, instruments, charro outfits and singing for over four decades.

They have played at hundreds of weddings, quinceaeras, birthday parties, and other events. Today, they honored their culture by performing at the Hispanic heritage month celebration.

Porfirio Sanchez began playing mariachi when he was just 17 years-old.

“I do this because I love it. I love to interact with the people, I love to express myself through mariachi music. Mariachi music is such a beautiful music,” Sanchez says.