WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history.

The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.

Speakers will include representatives of the City of Waco, the McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco chapter of the NAACP. The public is invited to share in and witness the event.

Event organizers say this dedication will serve to preserve the memory of those who suffered, and will promote the important work of ongoing reflection. The lynching is considered to be an important and educational part of local history.

This marker is part of the Official Texas Historical Marker Program of the Texas Historical Commission – which is the state agency for historic preservation. The agency administers a

variety of programs to preserve the archeological, historical and cultural resources of Texas.