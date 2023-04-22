WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, the Historic Waco Suspension Bridge is officially re-open with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a symbolic cattle drive.

The 150-year-old bridge has undergone major renovations in the past two years, primarily for safety reasons and to conserve the past.

City of Waco Assistant Parks Director, Tom Balk made light of the bridge’s instability before the rehabilitation.

“The cables above our heads, those had been in place since 1914 and about 100 years of wear and tear had taken their toll. We discovered we had about ten years left before we would have really had to put this bridge on a load diet.” -Balk

Starting in 1870, bridge traffic included wagons, pedestrians and cattle herds as part of the Chisolm Trail. It wasn’t a free passage until the toll bridge was sold to McLennan County who then gave it to the city of Waco in 1889 cost free.

After today’s ribbon cutting, there was a cattle drive with 20 longhorns crossing the bridge as a tip of the hat to the 19th century cattle drives.

Excitement was buzzing from community members of all ages, ready to add the bridge back into their walking route.

The celebration featured food trucks and family friendly activities like Jenga, corn hole and an opportunity to get a closer look at the cattle.

The City of Waco has many improvements and updates on the horizon, but the bridge stands as a symbol of the past, to never forget the city’s early years.

East Waco resident Bill Burk was nostalgic about the re-opening of the bridge, “Saving the integrity of McLennan County and Waco, Texas. I think it’s a great thing, adds to the growth and the health of Waco.”

The city is looking forward to the bridge becoming a public gathering space to be enjoyed by many for generations to come.