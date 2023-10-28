Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police officers are searching for the person who hit a 41-year-old man Friday night and then drove off.

Police say the the victim was walking near the intersection of 18th and Proctor just before 9 p.m. when a car hit him. The driver of that car stopped to help, but then a second car hit the man and kept going.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

Officers are searching for a four-door sedan with a white/primer gray hood and right front fender. If anyone knows anything about the second vehicle or individual who did not stop, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357).

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.