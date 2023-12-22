WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A West business is bringing its traditional Christmas Eve festivities a little early this year.

The 26th Annual Sykora Family Ford Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place this Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 519 S George Kacir Drive. The business will be opening its doors to anyone wanting a free pancake breakfast.

The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.

The Sykoras say they are looking forward to welcoming people to come sit down and have a hot breakfast together. They will also deliver to-go breakfast to residents in West.