WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco homeless man is hit by a train early Tuesday morning and survives.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that the man was trespassing at 2:15 a.m. on the train tracks located at Franklin Drive and Valley Mills Drive, near the AMC Galaxy 16 movie theater.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Shipley says the man is expected to be okay.