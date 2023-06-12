WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Over the past few months, FOX 44 News has been covering the rebuild process of the Homestead Heritage Cafe.

After a major loss in the December 2022 fire that devastated the original Homestead Cafe, members of the community wasted no time in rebuilding what they call a historical gem.

Today guests from all over reserved their spots in line to be some of the first to eat at the newly built restaurant on its grand opening day.

Visitors like Laynie Miller apart of the Bosque County Museum in Clifton.

“Obviously, you know, here has a lot of history and a lot of heritage. So we were all excited to be able to come for the grand opening of the Cafe,” says Miller.

Staff went right to work as the grand opening demanded a large crowd from the community.

The new restaurant will seat significantly more people than before and features several handcrafted details throughout the establishment, giving people a classic homestead heritage feel.

General Manager Andrew Taylor shares why he believes that beauty can come from ashes.

“We were standing in an ash heap now after 18 weeks of construction. We are standing in a wonderful restaurant and we are so happy. This is our grand opening day and we’ve got over 300 people on the reservation. Just so much support that we’ve received since the fire,” says Andrew.

The Cafe Homestead signage visible to customers as they walk in was a broken piece of the wall from the December fire that is now refurbished.

The homestead community will also soon release a mini docu-series about the rebuilding process of the Cafe.

Members of the Homestead Heritage community are extending a thank you to those who supported and encouraged the rebuild process.